Register for a RRYHA '24-25 Youth Hockey League, Registrations Open Through October

September 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - Registrations for the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association 2024-2025 Youth Leagues, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, are open through October until the leagues begin play in November. Leagues running from November through February are offered to boys and girls aged 4-16 years old at the Cross-Ice (beginner u6), Half-Ice (aged 6-8), Full-Ice (aged 10-12), and Scramble levels (aged 14-16).

The RRYHA leagues provide instructional coaching to kids with a focus on sportsmanship, equal playing time, and friendly competition. This in-house development model suits the hockey community that the RRYHA strives to build and sustain in Berks County.

CROSS-ICE (Beginner u6) YOUTH LEAGUE SCHEDULES:

Our Cross-Ice league is set across manageable TEN-week schedule.

Each week will feature one game/practice slot held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday morning/afternoon. (3103 Paper Mill Road, Reading) or Santander Arena (700 Penn St., Reading).

The 10 ice slots will be broken down into 6 games and 4 practices for maximum skill development!

REGISTRATION BENEFITS:

Upon registration, each child will receive the following benefits with being a Youth League player:

Custom uniform (Jersey and socks) with last name and number

Sibling Discounts Available

Membership to Slapshot's Kids Club for the 2024-2025 Season

WHAT IS CROSS-ICE?

The key principles for 6U are to focus on fun, engagement, active practices, and age-appropriate training which include station-based practices to teach skills and concepts. Players will begin to learn fundamental skills of hockey and have the opportunity to participate in both skill sessions and games throughout the 10-week season.

6U League games are played 4v4 in the cross-ice format with no goalies.

HALF-ICE (u6-u8) AND FULL-ICE (u10-u12) YOUTH LEAGUE SCHEDULES:

Our Half-Ice and Full-Ice leagues are set across manageable ELEVEN-week schedules.

Each week will feature one practice and one game held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Paper Mill Road, Reading) or Santander Arena (700 Penn St., Reading).

REGISTRATION BENEFITS:

Upon registration, each child will receive the following benefits with being a Youth League player:

10-game guarantee (including semifinals), 11 practices

Championship awards

Championship game to be played at SANTANDER ARENA - where the Reading Royals play!

Custom uniform (Jersey and socks) with last name and number

Sibling Discounts Available

Membership to Slapshot's Kids Club for the 2024-2025 Season

WHAT IS HALF ICE LEAGUE (u6-u8)

This league offers more structure in gameplay and rules. The benefits of half-ice for young players include more touches of the puck, shots on net, and passes. Because of the smaller playing surface, players are closer to the puck at all times. This forces players to make quicker decisions due to the lack of time and space. This format stresses the importance of puck possession, wanting to have the puck, and wanting to get it back quickly when the other team has it.

WHAT IS FULL ICE LEAGUE (u10-u12)

Everything starts to come together in full ice play. Team concepts take the forefront. Players will be taught how to play 5 on 5 hockey and the responsibilities of each position. They will learn to make good decisions with and without the puck in all 3 zones: offensive, defensive and neutral. Understanding the notions of time and space, players will practice using the space available to them and learn how to create options with individual skill, puck support, and awareness.

SCRAMBLE (u14-u16) YOUTH HOCKEY LEAGUE SCHEDULES:

Our Scramble league is set across manageable TEN-week schedule.

Each week will feature one practice/game held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Paper Mill Road, Reading) or Santander Arena (700 Penn St., Reading).

REGISTRATION BENEFITS:

Upon registration, each child will receive the following benefits with being a Youth League player:

10 weeks of Games/Practices at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

Games will be played in Scramble format, with new teams each week!

Custom uniform (Jersey and socks) with last name and number

Sibling Discounts Available

Membership to Slapshot's Kids Club for the 2024-2025 Season

REGISTRATION DEPOSIT/PAYMENTS:

Registration deposits/payments can be paid in full or broken out into three, one-time payments (Find payment links upon registering an account HERE). You may find deposit and additional payment information for each Youth League upon registering an account.

FALL YOUTH LEAGUE COACHING:

Interested in coaching one of the Fall Youth League teams? Contact Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

