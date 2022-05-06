K-Wings Release 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule

May 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, released the club's 2022-23 ECHL regular-season schedule Friday.

The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo's home schedule includes four games in October, five games in November, five games in December, six games in January, five games in February, eight games in March, and three games in April.

Thirty three (33) of the K-Wings' 36 home games land on weekend days; 14 on Friday, 11 on Saturday and eight games on Sunday.

A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, but promotional highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. versus Newfoundland, the Education Day game Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. versus Cincinnati, the Rainbow Ice game on Jan. 13 versus Toledo, and the Green Ice game on Mar. 17 versus Fort Wayne.

K-Wings full and half-season ticket packages are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available HERE or by calling (269) 345-1125.

Along with traditional road trips to face Division rivals (Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Iowa, Toledo and Wheeling), Kalamazoo heads to Florida for three games against the South Division, facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears (Dec. 1) and the Florida Everblades (Dec. 2, Dec. 3).

Download the K-Wings full calendar schedule HERE.

KALAMAZOO WINGS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 22 - vs. Indy Fuel

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Oct. 28 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Oct 29 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Nov. 4 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Nov. 5 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Nov. 11 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Nov. 12 - at Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Nov. 13 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Nov. 20 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Wednesday, Nov. 23 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Nov. 25 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Nov. 26 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Nov. 27 - vs. Indy Fuel

Thursday, Dec. 1 - at Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, Dec. 2 - at Florida Everblades

Saturday, Dec. 3 - at Florida Everblades

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - at Toledo Walleye

Friday, Dec. 9 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Dec. 10 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Dec. 16 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Dec. 17 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Dec. 23 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, Dec. 28 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Dec. 30 - vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Saturday, Dec. 31 - vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Friday, Jan. 6 - at Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Jan. 8 - at Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Jan. 13 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 14 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Jan. 15 - at Wheeling Nailers

Friday, Jan. 20 - vs Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Jan. 21 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Sunday, Jan. 22 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Jan. 27 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 28 - at Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Jan. 29 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Feb. 3 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Feb. 4 - vs Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Feb. 5 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Feb. 10 - at Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Feb. 11 - vs. Indy Fuel

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Feb. 17 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Feb. 18 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Feb. 19 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Feb. 24 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Feb. 25 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Tuesday, Feb. 28 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Mar. 3 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Mar. 4 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sunday, Mar. 5 - vs. Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Mar. 10 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Mar. 11 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Mar. 17 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Mar. 18 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Mar. 19 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Mar. 24 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Mar. 25 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Mar. 26 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Mar. 31 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Apr. 1 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Sunday, Apr. 2 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Apr. 7 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Apr. 8 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Wednesday, Apr. 12 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Apr. 14 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Apr. 15 - at Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Apr. 16 - vs. Indy Fuel

-

Looking for a K-Wings package that's built to benefit your local business, while maximizing your brand exposure and focusing on exclusive experiences? Our Business Insiders Ticket Package could be a perfect fit for your company as it features reserved seating for the 2022-23 season.

Visit www.kwings.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your news, information and team content leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.