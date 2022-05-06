K-Wings Release 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule
May 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, released the club's 2022-23 ECHL regular-season schedule Friday.
The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo's home schedule includes four games in October, five games in November, five games in December, six games in January, five games in February, eight games in March, and three games in April.
Thirty three (33) of the K-Wings' 36 home games land on weekend days; 14 on Friday, 11 on Saturday and eight games on Sunday.
A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, but promotional highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. versus Newfoundland, the Education Day game Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. versus Cincinnati, the Rainbow Ice game on Jan. 13 versus Toledo, and the Green Ice game on Mar. 17 versus Fort Wayne.
K-Wings full and half-season ticket packages are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available HERE or by calling (269) 345-1125.
Along with traditional road trips to face Division rivals (Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Iowa, Toledo and Wheeling), Kalamazoo heads to Florida for three games against the South Division, facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears (Dec. 1) and the Florida Everblades (Dec. 2, Dec. 3).
KALAMAZOO WINGS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 22 - vs. Indy Fuel
Wednesday, Oct. 26 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Oct. 28 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Oct 29 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Nov. 4 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Nov. 5 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Nov. 11 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Nov. 12 - at Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Nov. 13 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Nov. 20 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Wednesday, Nov. 23 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Nov. 25 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Nov. 26 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Nov. 27 - vs. Indy Fuel
Thursday, Dec. 1 - at Orlando Solar Bears
Friday, Dec. 2 - at Florida Everblades
Saturday, Dec. 3 - at Florida Everblades
Wednesday, Dec. 7 - at Toledo Walleye
Friday, Dec. 9 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Dec. 10 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Dec. 14 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Dec. 16 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Dec. 17 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Wednesday, Dec. 21 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Dec. 23 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, Dec. 28 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Dec. 30 - vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Saturday, Dec. 31 - vs. Newfoundland Growlers
Friday, Jan. 6 - at Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Jan. 8 - at Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Jan. 11 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Jan. 13 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 14 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Jan. 15 - at Wheeling Nailers
Friday, Jan. 20 - vs Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Jan. 21 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Sunday, Jan. 22 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Jan. 27 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 28 - at Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Jan. 29 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Feb. 3 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Feb. 4 - vs Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Feb. 5 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Feb. 10 - at Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Feb. 11 - vs. Indy Fuel
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Feb. 17 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Feb. 18 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Feb. 19 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Feb. 24 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Feb. 25 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Tuesday, Feb. 28 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Mar. 3 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Mar. 4 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Sunday, Mar. 5 - vs. Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Mar. 10 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Mar. 11 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Mar. 17 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Mar. 18 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Mar. 19 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Mar. 24 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Mar. 25 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Mar. 26 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Mar. 31 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Apr. 1 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Sunday, Apr. 2 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Apr. 7 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Apr. 8 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Wednesday, Apr. 12 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Apr. 14 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Apr. 15 - at Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Apr. 16 - vs. Indy Fuel
Looking for a K-Wings package that's built to benefit your local business, while maximizing your brand exposure and focusing on exclusive experiences? Our Business Insiders Ticket Package could be a perfect fit for your company as it features reserved seating for the 2022-23 season.
