Johnson Shuts Out Icemen in South Division Finals Opener

May 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- Goaltender Cam Johnson pitched a 22-save shutout on Friday night as the Everblades claimed a 2-0 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in Game One of the 2022 South Division Finals.

The Everblades set the tone at Hertz Arena with plenty of quality chances on Icemen goaltender Francois Brassard, but both teams stayed off the scoreboard after one period. The stanza saw its lone penalty go to Jacksonville's Luke Lynch. The shots on net total went to the Blades with a count of 15-6.

The evening's first goal came off the tape of Florida's Alex Aleardi, who scored on a rush alongside Jake Jaremko for a 1-0 Blades lead at 3:47 of the second period. Backchecking continued to be a strong suit for each side with the Blades maintaining their one-goal edge after forty minutes of play. The Everblades and Icemen were 0-for-2 respectively on the power play at the second intermission.

Jacksonville placed a flurry of chances onto Johnson in the final minute of regulation before Joe Pendenza tapped in the empty-net goal with four seconds to spare. Lukas Kaelble assisted on the insurance play which clinched the Blades win at a 2-0 final score. Johnson's perfect performance advanced his playoff record to 4-0-1 in net during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Everblades and Icemen turn the page to Game Two of the South Division Finals with a rematch tomorrow, May 7 at Hertz Arena. It's always tailgate season in Southwest Florida, and the playoffs are no different! Join us for a FREE pre-game tailgate outside Hertz Arena from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, which includes live music and fun activities for the kids! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

