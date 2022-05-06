ECHL Transactions - May 6
May 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 6, 2022:
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve
Delete Samuel Houde, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
