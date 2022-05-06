ECHL Transactions - May 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 6, 2022:

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve

Delete Samuel Houde, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

