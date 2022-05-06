Gladiators Sign with Gas South Arena for 2022-23

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and Team President Jerry James announced on Friday that the team has reached a one-year agreement with Gas South Arena for the venue to serve as the home of the Gladiators for the 2022-23 season.

"We have one of the best home atmospheres in the ECHL," said James. "The team enjoyed incredible success at home last season, and we're excited to replicate that in 2022-23."

The venue, located in Duluth, Georgia, has hosted Gladiators home games since the franchise moved to Gwinnett County in 2003. Capacity is set at 9,200 fans for Gladiators games. The team achieved that mark on Feb. 5 this past season against the Norfolk Admirals on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Atlanta went 25-10-1-0 at home during the 2021-22 season and tied for the league lead in home wins. The Gladiators finished 12th in the league with an average attendance of 3,780 fans at Gas South Arena. --

