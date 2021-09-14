K-Wings Land Max Humitz

September 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced Tuesday the team signed second-year forward Max Humitz for the 2021-22 season.

Humitz, 26, appeared in eight games for the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21 and post five points (three goals, two assists). The Livonia, Michigan native previously put together a decorated college career at Lake Superior State University with 111 points (64 goals, 47 assists) in 149 games for the Lakers from 2016-2020.

"I'm excited to become a part of a great organization," said Humitz. "I've heard nothing but great things about the coaching staff and the facilities and I'm excited to play in front of some great fans. I can't wait to become a Wing."

The Lakers' 2019-20 captain set career-highs as a senior with 22 goals and 35 points in 41 games before turning pro, landing on the NCAA's Lowe's Senior Class All-American Second Team. Humitz was also named to the All-WCHA second team, after being selected to the conference's third team in 2018-19 as a junior and rookie team in 2016-17 as a freshman.

"Max is a high-end talent who played in the AHL last season up the road in Grand Rapids," said Bootland. "He has a high hockey IQ which allows him to find ways to create scoring chances for himself and his teammates. Max will be relied on to play in important situations for our team."

Humitz is also a proven winner, capping a four-year junior career in 2015-16 with a Clark Cup Championship for the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm, where he was teammates with former K-Wings goaltender Jake Kielly.

The K-Wings begin training camp Oct. 7 at Wings Event Center and host the Toledo Walleye in preseason action Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the preseason game are free for K-Wings Season Ticket Holders and are on sale for just $5 for the general public HERE.

Kalamazoo opens the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single Game Tickets to the Home Opener and all 36 home games are on sale now, and can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.