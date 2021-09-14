Michael Neville Returns to the Blades

September 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Michael Neville for the 2021-22 season. Neville will be entering his fourth full season of professional hockey and his fourth season with the Everblades.

The White Rock, British Columbia native has played 116 games with the Blades, scoring 17 goals and 37 assists during his tenure in Southwest Florida. Prior to joining the Everblades, Neville spent the 2017-18 season with the Idaho Steelheads.

Before going to the ECHL, Neville played four years of college hockey at Michigan Tech. He contributed to the program's Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) championship in the 2016-17 campaign. During his time with Michigan Tech, Neville appeared in 155 games while tallying 15 goals and 45 helpers.

Neville played four seasons of junior hockey with the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), appearing in 151 games from 2009 to 2013. The Buzzers were crowned as OJHL champions in Neville's final season with the team.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23rd against the Jacksonville Icemen.

