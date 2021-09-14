Coach Tim Branham Gets Called up to Colorado
September 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Head Coach and General Manager Tim Branham is leaving the Utah Grizzlies after 8 seasons with the club to become an Assistant Coach with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Branham is the winningest head coach in Utah Grizzlies history with 284 victories over 8 seasons. The Grizzlies reached the playoffs in 6 of the 7 seasons where a postseason was held and was on pace to reach the playoffs in the 2019-2020 season that was cancelled. Branham is also the longest tenured coach in franchise history.
The Grizzlies were a consistent winner in the league with Coach Branham leading the way as Utah had a .570 points percentage in the last 8 seasons. Utah finished with a .549 winning percentage or better in 7 of his 8 seasons, including a .637 winning percentage in the 2019-20 season, which was the best single season percentage in team history.
The 2021-22 Grizzlies season opens on the road at Idaho on October 22nd. The home opener is October 23rd vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Continue to follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates leading up to the start of the season, including a future announcement of the Grizzlies new Head Coach and General Manager.
