Board of Governors Approves Tulsa's Transfer of Controlling Interest

September 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Tulsa Oilers Membership from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto. NL Sports' current holdings include The Premier Hockey Federation (formerly the NWHL), Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps.

"The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Andy Scurto to the League for the 2021-22 Season and thanks the Stevens Brothers for their commitment to hockey in the Tulsa region since joining the ECHL in the 2014-15 Season," said ECHL Commissioner , Ryan Crelin. "Andy's vision to grow our sport in the Tulsa market, coupled with his perseverance and experience from his other hockey ventures, poises the Oilers for success in the Tulsa region for years to come."

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the future of Tulsa Oilers Hockey," Scurto said. "The Oilers have an outstanding history, and Tulsa is in an amazing city with an extremely loyal fan base and plays in one of the best arenas in the ECHL. I'm looking forward to working closely with General Manger Taylor Hall and Head Coach Rob Murray, as well as the Oilers amazing players and staff, to make sure this team has everything it needs to be incredibly successful."

NL Sports, founded by Scurto, invests and adds leadership to hockey at all levels, with a mission in improving the game. Its current holdings include the PHF, Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts, where Scurto functions as team president for both clubs. Scurto is also an Executive Committee member and advisor for the PHF.

