K-Wings Announce 2022-23 Hockey Operations Staff

September 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced their 2022-23 Hockey Operations staff Tuesday.

Joining K-Wings first-year head coach and director of hockey operations, Joel Martin, are three new staffers in assistant coach Kohl Schultz, video coach Ben Wilson and head athletic trainer Cody Lindhorst.

"I couldn't be happier with the people that we were able to bring in to fill the open positions on the hockey staff," Martin said. "They each bring a great wealth of knowledge and experience to compete for a championship."

Schultz, 31, joins Kalamazoo after spending last season as the Stockton Heat's (AHL) video coach, helping lead them to its first Pacific Division title. Prior to that, Schultz served as an assistant (2019-2021) and interim head coach (2019-20) for the Kansas City Mavericks. The Overland Park, Kansas native played collegiate hockey for the University of North Carolina from 2010-2014 before taking the position of director of hockey operations for Bemidji State University in 2014-15. Schultz then joined the University of Maine as a video coach for two seasons before his first stop in Stockton as a video coach and team manager (2017-2019).

Wilson, 31, returns to Kalamazoo for his first professional coaching role after retiring from an 11 year playing career. The former K-Wings captain (2016-2020) played seven seasons in Kalamazoo (2013-2020) before heading to Europe for the final two seasons of his playing career. The Calgary, Alberta native played 377 games in Kalamazoo, ranking him No. 11 in K-Wings history.

Lindhorst, 32, joins Kalamazoo's staff after seven seasons as the head athletic trainer for the Rapid City Rush prior to spending last year working for Pennfield High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Traverse City native, and Central Michigan University alumnus, was also the Divisional Representative for the ECHL Sports Medicine Executive Committee his final three seasons in Rapid City.

The K-Wings play two preseason games against Toledo prior to the Home Opener versus Indy at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 22 at Wings Event Center. Preseason Game-1 starts at 7 p.m. on October 14 at Wings Event Center. Tickets are available for purchase for just $6 leading up to the day of the event. Ticket prices increase to $7 on the day of the game.

Make sure to start the 48th season of Kalamazoo Wings hockey off right with the Home Opener Ticket Package, presented by Airway Fun Center. Receive a White or Blue level ticket, a K-wings Magnet Schedule & Team Pennant, a $5 Concessions voucher and one free game of bowling for just $34.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.