Nailers Sign Peter Laviolette III

September 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Peter Laviolette III skating with Plymouth State University

(Wheeling Nailers) Peter Laviolette III skating with Plymouth State University(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce another player signing for the 2022-23 season, which brings their total to 22. Wheeling has signed forward Peter Laviolette III to an ECHL contract.

Laviolette, 24, is set to make his professional debut, after playing four years of college hockey at Plymouth State University, where he majored in Sports Management and Business Administration. Peter's offensive production increased each season, culminating with an 11-goal, 26-point campaign in his senior year of 2021-22. Over the course of his four seasons with the Panthers, the forward amassed 34 goals, 26 assists, and 60 points in 97 games. Plymouth State enjoyed lots of success as a team with Laviolette in the lineup, as the school took home four regular season championships and three tournament championships in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference. Peter III was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, while his father Peter Jr. was the head coach of the Nailers.

"It's not every day you get to say that you have a player born in Wheeling playing for the Nailers," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "Peter has a lot of character, and he is coming off of a very successful rookie camp with the Washington Capitals and a great senior season at Plymouth State. He is a big player who goes to the net, and we are looking forward to continuing to help him in his development."

In addition to the 22 players under contract, the Nailers will also have five players attending training camp with tryouts - forwards Eetu Selänne and Alex Koopmeiners, defensemen Drayson Pears and Roy Kanda, and goaltender Tristan Côté-Cazenave.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin their 31st season on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:10. Season memberships, Big 6 ticket plans, and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.