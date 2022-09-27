Americans Add Two Players to Roster

ALLEN, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of two players.

Ryan Gagnon joins the Americans after playing the last four seasons at the University of Calgary. The blueliner had his best season of collegiate hockey last year with 15 points in just 18 games (2 goals and 13 assists). Prior to that, he had five seasons of major junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals.

"Ryan (Gagnon) had a great career in college and we are really excited to see his game grow as a pro," said Chad Costello. "He is a competitor and plays the game very hard. He was the captain of his team, so he brings leadership qualities as well."

Liam Finlay joins the Americans after playing the last two seasons in Europe. He averaged just under a point per game last season in the DEL-2 with Frieburg (28 points). The Kelowna, BC native played his college hockey at one of the top programs in the country, the University of Denver, where he led his team in scoring in 2019-20 and was a teammate of former Allen defenseman, Les Lancaster.

"Liam (Finlay) brings a lot of speed and skill into our lineup," noted Chad Costello. "His playmaking ability, mixed with his willingness to go to hard areas to score, makes him a very effective offensive player. He qualifies as a rookie in our league, but has pro experience in Europe."

The Americans are set to open training camp in about two weeks. The team's 14th season of professional hockey in North Texas.

The Allen Americans open the regular season on Friday, October 21st in Tulsa. The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

