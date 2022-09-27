Icemen Bring Back Productive Forward Ara Nazarian

September 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Ara Nazarian

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Ara Nazarian(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ara Nazarian for the 2022-23 season.

Nazarian, 26, returns for a third season in Jacksonville where he posted 31 points (13g, 17a) in 40 games last season. In addition, Nazarian also earned a lengthy call-up with the AHL's Rochester Americans and recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 14 appearances, while scoring a goal in his AHL debut on December 29, 2021 against the Providence Bruins.

Nazarian led the Icemen in scoring during the 2020-21 season with a balanced 51 points (25g, 26a). Nazarian was acquired via trade by the Icemen in the summer of 2020 from the Adirondack Thunder, where he played one season logging 32 points in 2019-2020.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-9, 185-pound forward posted 74 points (33g, 41a) during four collegiate seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-2019.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:

Goaltender

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Garret Cockerill

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Brandon Fortunato

Brendan Less

Jacob Panetta

Tim Theocharidis

Forwards

Christopher Brown

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Travis Howe

Luke Keenan

Derek Lodermeier

Luke Lynch

Ara Nazarian

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Mike Szmatula

Jake Witkowski

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.