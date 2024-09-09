K.C. Hunt Named Brewers August Minor League Pitcher of the Month

September 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher K.C. Hunt

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Matt Austin) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher K.C. Hunt(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Matt Austin)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that the organization's No. 29 prospect per Baseball America, K.C. Hunt, has been named the Brewers' August Minor League Pitcher of the Month. Hunt becomes the fourth Shuckers' pitcher to earn the award this season, joining Shane Smith (May), Logan Henderson (June) and Craig Yoho (July).

Over four starts and 22.2 innings in August, Hunt had a 2.38 ERA with 29 strikeouts and two walks. Hunt worked into the sixth inning in all four starts, including a career-high 6.1 shutout innings on August 30 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Hunt tossed at least five innings, allowed three runs or less and struck out at least six in all four starts during the month.

In August, Hunt finished among the Southern League leaders (min. 20 IP) in walks per nine (1 st, 0.79), ERA (4 th, 2.38) and strikeouts (8 th, 29). Across three levels in 2024, Hunt is 7-3 with a 2.16 ERA in 24 appearances and 13 starts.

Hunt, 24, was signed as an undrafted Free Agent by the Brewers in July 2023, after a four-year career at Mississippi State. Hunt is slated to start on Wednesday during the Shuckers' final home series of the regular season against the Mississippi Braves.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.