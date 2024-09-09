Shuckers Return for Final Regular Season Homestand against M-Braves

September 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park for the final home series of the regular season and their final series against the Mississippi Braves before the M-Braves move to Columbus, Georgia for the start of the 2025 season. After every game, kids can run the bases courtesy of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. If the Shuckers reach the playoffs, they will host game one of the Southern League Divisional Series on Tuesday, September 17 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers kick off the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light and Football Night with a football-themed T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola for the first 250 fans. The Shuckers will also wear their specialty Saints Hall of Fame Jerseys in celebration of football season. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of the Shuckers' Brew Crew Tuesday specials. Fans can also receive football posters from the New Orleans Saints, LSU, Mississippi State and South Alabama.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and the final Bark in the Park of the season! All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the final Fireworks Friday show of the season! The Shuckers will also wear specialty jerseys for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night that will be auctioned off after the game. Shuckers players will also wear yellow accessories during the game to support childhood cancer awareness.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 6:05 p.m.

Make sure to arrive early for a Jackson Chourio Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for the first 1,000 fans on Hispanic Heritage Night! The Shuckers will celebrate Hispanic culture with special music, scoreboard graphics and more. The Shuckers will also make a $5,000 donation to the Kelly Gibson Foundation pregame as the team's final Heart of a Shucker Community Fund donation of the season. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 1:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will finish the regular season with Fan Appreciation Day and Princess Day at the ballpark. Ariel, Belle and Elsa will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.