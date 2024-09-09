Landon Harper, Cal Conley Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

September 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Landon Harper and INF Cal Conley have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for August 27-September 2.

Harper, 23, might have found a home as a starting pitcher. On September 3, Harper tossed a career-high 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Over four starts this season for the M-Braves, the Meridian, MS, and Southern Miss product hasn't allowed a run in 17.0 innings, nine hits, two walks, and 16 strikeouts. In 21 games for Mississippi, Harper is 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and seven walks over 47.0 innings. Harper did not allow a run in June or July (11 G, 2 GS, 22.0 IP, 1-0, 0 ER, 0 BB, 20 SO) and went on a 25.1 innings scoreless streak from June 2 to August 4 (13 G, 2 GS, 1-0, 25.1 IP, 15 H, 1 BB, 23 SO).

The Atlanta Braves drafted Harper in the 14th round in 2022 out of Southern Miss.

Conley, 25, hit .364 last week with two doubles, going 8-for-22 over six games. Conley has a hit in 10 of his previous 11 games since September 6, batting .349 with 15 hits, three doubles, and five multi-hit games. This season, the Mount Carmel, OH native is batting .246 with 21 doubles, three home runs, 35 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 42 stolen bases.

The Atlanta Brave selected Conley in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech.

In a near must-win situation, the M-Braves will travel to Biloxi for a six-game road series to end the season. Game one of the six-game set is on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park, with RHP Landon Harper (2-1, 1.15) starting for the M-Braves against LHP Tate Kuehner (3-1, 3.77). The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.