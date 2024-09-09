Martinez Earns Second Consecutive Southern League Player of the Week Award

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. was named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of September 2 to September 8, 2024. It marks Martinez's second consecutive Southern League Player of the Week award, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the award in back-to-back weeks.

During the Shuckers' road series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Martinez was 8-for-20 (.400) with 2 doubles, a home run, 4 RBI and 5 walks. Martinez also reached base in all six games, recording a hit in five.

Entering today, Martinez has recorded hits in 14 of his last 16 games, including 7 multi-hit performances. Martinez also enters the week with a 16-game on-base streak, the 2nd-longest active streak in the Southern League. During the streak, Martinez is 22-for-57 (.386) with 7 doubles, 5 home runs and 13 RBI. In the second half (since June 25), Martinez owns a .341/.437/.540 slash line with 13 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs and 29 RBI.

Martinez and the Shuckers return to Kessler Federal Park on Tuesday for a six-game set against the Mississippi Braves to finish the regular season. The Shuckers need at least two wins and have a magic number of four over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

