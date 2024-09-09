Your Last Chance to See the Blue Wahoos this Regular Season

September 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







As the Blue Wahoos fight for a playoff spot, the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, come to town on Tuesday for the final series of the regular season!

Tuesday is our last Doggone Tuesday, as dogs are welcome and every ticket is the same price - including a hot dog, chips and a drink presented by Pepsi.

Wednesday is Winning Wednesday, with a chance to play ballpark BINGO and win prizes.

We've got business on the field and a party in the stands on Mullet Thursday, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos become the Pensacola Mullets. We'll have drink deals, including $2 drafts and BOGO domestic cans, as we bring the fun and start the weekend a day early.

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans (21 and older) receive a Mullets Hawaiian shirt presented by Kona Brewing Co. Gates open at 5:00 for a 6:05 first pitch, so arrive early for your best chance to get one!

Fireworks Saturday is your last chance to see fireworks light up the sky this baseball season! Join us for a postgame fireworks show presented by Beré Jewelers. It's also the return of our Diamond Dig, as a diamond is buried in the infield dirt. Whoever finds it, keeps it! CLICK HERE to sign up.

We wrap up the regular season on Sunday with two giveaways - a second half team photo giveaway presented by DLUX Printing, and a copy of Living the Wahoos Life, senior writer Bill Vilona's book chronicling the first decade of Blue Wahoos baseball.

On Military Family Sunday, kids can stick around after the game to run the bases and play catch in the outfield presented by WKRG News5. Military members are invited to stop by the box office for a free general admission ticket presented by Great Clips, available to the first 100 fans.

After Sunday's game, stick around for Baptisms and Baseball presented by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Finally, after two years donning our pink Hawaiian alternate jerseys, we're auctioning them off on Sunday after wearing them one last time! Join us in the sixth inning on the main concourse behind home plate, and get ready to bid on jerseys worn by the stars of the past two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 9, 2024

Your Last Chance to See the Blue Wahoos this Regular Season - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.