Jérémie Forget Is Back in Binghamton

August 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of goaltender, Jérémie Forget for the 2023-24 season. The French-Canadian netminder finished with a 2-2-0 record last season.

Forget joined the team in January of last season, winning his second start of the season on the road in Watertown. The January 13th game marked the first of four-straight games in which Forget was able to make 30+ saves. The native of Mascouche, Quebec, stands at 6'1", 185 pounds. Last season, Forget was the only player on the Black Bears roster that had NCAA DI experience.

Forget was called up on loan twice last season in the second half, once with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, and most recently with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. During his time at Princeton University, Forget was named to the ECAC All-Academic all four years of school.

The Black Bears are gearing up for their third year as members of the FPHL, 2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits!

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.