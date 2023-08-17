2023 Fan Fest Coming Soon

August 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced today that the club will host the annual Fan Fest on Friday, September 8th from 5PM to 9PM in conjunction with the Bands and Brews Block Party.

This event is FREE and fans can enjoy the block party outside at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena featuring live music headlined by My So-Called Band along with opener Travis Rocco. Along with yard games, food from American Dining Creations and local craft beer from Beer Tree Brew Co will be available for purchase. Visit the Black Bears booth for a opportunity to shop the latest new merchandise, a chance to win FOUR tickets to the home opener, a team signed jersey, and meet several Black Bears players!

The players will be signing autographs, giving free locker room tours, showing available seats for the upcoming season. Binghamton will host the Elmira River Sharks in the home opener on Saturday, October 14th at 7PM inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Black Bears are gearing up for their third year as members of the FPHL, 2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits!

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.