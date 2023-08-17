Hat Tricks Mascot Name Reveal Event Less Than a Week Away

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that the team will host a mascot name reveal event at the Gallo Family Restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The celebration will feature the long-awaited name reveal of the Hat Tricks' rabbit mascot.

The Hat Tricks encourage all fans to come out for an action-packed evening at Gallo Family Restaurant (116 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810) located at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Danbury.

All attendees will receive their first beverage on the Hat Tricks! Additionally, Gallo will have pizza specials throughout the night.

To RSVP, email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com).

