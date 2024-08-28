Juárez Dazzles as Indians Blank Dust Devils, 6-0

August 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Víctor Juárez tossed seven innings of one-hit baseball as the Indians shut out the Dust Devils, 6-0, in front of 4,452 fans at Avista Stadium for Spokane County Interstate Fair Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing.

TOP PERFORMERS

Juárez (4-7) matched a career high in innings and set a new personal best with 10 strikeouts as he held the hapless Dust Devils to just one hit on a brisk evening in Spokane. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.80 (25 IP, 5 ER) in August with a sterling 30 K/5 BB mark and is now fourth in the NWL among qualified pitchers with a 4.47 ERA and 108 K's this season.

Cole Carrigg drilled a leadoff home run - his 13th of the season - while also reaching on a walk and scoring twice. The 22-year-old ranks among the Northwest League's top five in average (.278), home runs (13), slugging (.468), OPS (.823), hits (111), triples (11), total bases (187), runs (71), and stolen bases (43).

Cole Messina drilled his first professional home run in the seventh inning and finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

