Emeralds' Late Rally Not Enough in Series Opening Loss to Everett

August 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - There is an age-old saying that each team will win one-third of their games, each team will lose one-third of their games, and it is what each team does with the other one-third of their games that truly matters.

Tuesday night's contest will undoubtedly go down as one of those losses, with the Emeralds' unfortunate second half of the month continuing with a 12-7 loss to Everett.

The AquaSox struck early often and always, scoring five runs in the second and third innings before a monumental fifth inning proved costly for the Emeralds who had just three hits through their first 15 outs.

Only making matters was the Ems four errors which did not help but were ultimately less important as nine of the first eleven runs were of the earned variety.

The Emeralds added two runs in the second to take an early lead with Quinn McDaniel driving in a pair with a double to right.

However, Everett's prowess at the plate resulted in most of the Ems' troubles with the AquaSox adding eight hits with runners in scoring position.

Other positive offensive showings for the Ems came from Bryce Eldridge - whose batting average continues to rest securely above .300 - continuing to play well.

Matt Mikulski also added a strong relief outing, striking out four over 2.1 innings of work.

Another positive came from Scott Bandura's home run' in the eighth, a blast that carombed off the player development center in right.

Adding in some unexpected flair was Bryce Eldridge's solo homerun in the eighth, a blast that looked like it was in the AquaSox centerfielder's glove, but was over the wall for the first baseman's eighth homerun at the high-A level.

The Emeralds then added three more in the eighth, threatening to rally from a monumental deficit, with another McDaniel double bringing home two more.

And in a positive turn from the team's offensive woes in the early going, a ball that ricocheted off of Cody Tucker's hand made its way to Sabin Ceballos who fired in time to retire the runner at first.

However, it wasn't enough. Everett pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse was terrific, mowing through the Eugene offense with ease and keeping his pitch count remarkably low throughout. The Emeralds late rally was valiant, but ultimately fell short.

Peavyhouse pounded the zone with all four pitches, keeping the Emeralds off-balance and forcing a bevy of weak contact.

The Emeralds have now lost eight of nine games and will regroup towards tomorrow.

With this less-than-positive night in the rearview mirror, the Emeralds will turn their hopes towards tomorrow's second game of the series. Ty Cummings will take on Ems southpaw Dylan Carmouche at 6:05 tomorrow.

