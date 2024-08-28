Two Big Innings Propel AquaSox to Win

Eugene, OR: Caleb Cali reached base five times, while Hunter Fitz-Gerald drove in four runs as the Everett AquaSox rolled to a series opening win over the Eugene Emeralds, 12-7, before a crowd of 3,015 at PK Park

Down 2-1 after two innings, the AquaSox rallied for four runs in the top of the third with two outs and the bases empty.

After Cesar Perdomo (2-6) walked Colt Emerson and Jared Sundstrom back-to-back Lazaro Montes sent an 0-2 pitch into right field scoring Emerson to tie the game. Cali followed with a single to center to pick up Sundstrom giving the AquaSox a 3-2 lead. Bill Knight's pop up in fair territory near the first base line was dropped for an error by Eugene first baseman Bryce Eldridge, which brought Montes home. Fitz-Gerald singled to center to get Cali in from third and was 5-2 Everett heading to the bottom of the third.

The AquaSox erupted for six runs on six hits in the fifth inning. After an RBI double by Knight, Fitz-Gerald singled to center to drive in two. Gabriel Moncada's two-out RBI single plated Fitz-Gerald. Michael Arroyo then doubled to put runners at second and third. Colt Emerson followed with a two-run single to center that gave Everett an 11-2 lead.

AquaSox starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (4-8) earned his second win as a starting pitcher this season, while turning in a quality start. In six innings he allowed three hits and two runs (both earned). He walked three and struck out six while throwing 84 pitches (50 for strikes).

Cali was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and two RBI. Fitz-Gerald batted 3-for-5 with four RBI and one run scored.

Arroyo and Emerson had two hits apiece for the AquaSox. Everett finished with 13 hits and were 9-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game two is scheduled for a 6:35 first pitch on Wednesday. RHP Ty Cummings (4-5) will get the start on the mound for Everett against LHP Dylan Carmouche (0-1).

