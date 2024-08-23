Justin Wylie Becomes Third Player in ALPB History to Join 30-20 Club

GASTONIA, N.C. - Justin Wylie has reached the 30-home run, 20-stolen base plateau this season, becoming the third player in Atlantic League history to join the 30-20 club.

Wylie has had a dominant season with Gastonia, currently ranking second in the ALPB in home runs (31) and walks (68), and third in runs scored (84). The second baseman is slashing .260/.375/.575, which totals a .950 OPS. Wylie has stolen 20 bases in 25 attempts.

Wylie joins Ozzie Canseco and Leobaldo Cabrera as the only Atlantic League players to accomplish this feat. Canseco hit 48 homers and stole 21 bases with Newark in 2000. Cabrera recorded 34 long balls with 20 steals as a member of Spire City last season.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native attended San Diego State University, as well as the University of Arizona. Wylie played for the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League in 2021 and 2022. He spent last season with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association, hitting .310 with a .927 OPS.

With the Baseball Club this year, Wylie has set career-highs in games played, home runs, walks, stolen bases, RBIs and total bases.

