Stormers Take Opener from Ducks

August 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, PA) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 14-2 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster was led by Mason Martin, who had two home runs and five RBIs. Damon Dues, Joseph Carpenter and Joe Stewart contributed three hits apiece, with Dues and Carpenter driving in a run each while Stewart plated a pair.

Yonny Hernandez had two hits and a run scored for Long Island. JC Encarnacion tallied an opposite-field solo home run to right center, and Aaron Antonini's infield single in his final turn at the plate extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games overall.

Stormers starting pitcher Noah Bremer (9-6) picked up the victory, allowing one run on four hits across six and two-thirds innings pitched, striking out six. Ducks starter Nick Tropeano (2-1) suffered the loss after giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings of work, walking one while striking out two.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Sal Romano (1-0, 2.02) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Oscar De La Cruz (3-3, 4.01).

