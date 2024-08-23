Charleston Dirty Birds Partner with Dress for Success

(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds and Dress for Success are partnering on Wednesday, August 28 to collect donations of women's clothing. Each person who donates an item will receive a free ticket to that night's game. People can drop off donations in front of the Ticket Office at GoMart Ballpark starting at 11am on Wednesday and donations will be accepted until the Ticket Office closes during the game.

Dress for Success River Cities is a non-profit that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and life. Clients of Dress for Success receive 1 or 2 interview appropriate outfits that are specifically curated just for them from the Dress for Success Boutique. Once they gain employment, they return to receive a week's worth of job specific clothing to get them started. In addition to clothing, they also receive shoes, a handbag, jewelry, cosmetics and hair products.

"To you it may just be a blazer, but to a Dress for Success client, it's a life jacket," said Jessica Hudson, the Executive Director of Dress for Success. "Something in your closet that may no longer be of benefit to you, may be exactly what a Dress for Success client needs to step confidently into an interview, or what her employer requires her to wear for her new employment opportunity."

There is also a Career Center at Dress for Success where clients can work with volunteers to create a resume, apply for jobs online, practice their interview skills and even participate in workshops to learn new skills.

"I met Jessica at our Women Making A Difference Celebration and was instantly hooked on her vision and her support for our community," said Dirty Birds Owner/CEO, Andy Shea. "I am so excited to have this event at the Ballpark and to be a part of Dress for Success."

Dress for Success will accept lightly worn women's clothing in exchange for a Dirty Birds ticket. Currently, the Boutique is in need of shoes (new or lightly loved - particularly flats and tennis shoes), clothing in sizes 0-2 and 14 and up, as well as solid color scrubs in all sizes. These listed are the current greatest needs of the Boutique, but all donations are appreciated.

"With Jill's efforts and Andy's vision, I'm thankful to see the Charleston Dirty Birds focusing more on supporting missions like Dress for Success," said Ben Blum, Dirty Birds General Manager. "I always look forward to opportunities where we can support our local community."

For more information about Dress for Success you can go to www.dressforsuccess.org/rivercities. If you have questions regarding donations prior to the Donation Drive on Wednesday, you can contact the Charleston Boutique at 304-400-4058.

