Southern Maryland Tops High Point

August 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers dropped a 3-1 decision to Southern Maryland on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

After falling behind 3-1 after seven innings, the Rockers put two men aboard in the eighth but were unable to score. In the ninth, High Point loaded the bases but was again unable to push a run across the plate.

High Point starter Derrick Adams (L, 1-2) held the Blue Crabs to just one hit through the first five innings. In the sixth, Michael Baca singled to right and moved to second on a ground out to first by Isaias Quiroz. Josh Broughton fouled out as Evan Edwards stretched into the second row of the rightfield stands to snag the pop out. Aaron Hill then bounced a grounder to third that went under Connor Owings glove for an error that allowed Baca to score from second. Hill then stole second and scored on a single by Jomar Reyes to give the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Ryan Grotjohn lined a first pitch single to right and stole second before scoring on a single back up the middle by Owings to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Adams allowed just three hits and two unearned runs over his six innings of work while striking out three and not allowing a walk.

Justin Lewis came on in the bottom of the seventh for the Rockers. Juan Kelly greeted him with a solo homer to right to put the Crabs up 3-1.

In the eighth, Southern Maryland closer Endrys Briceno walked Edwards and Michael Martinez to open the frame then struck out Brian Parreira, induced a ground out from D.J. Burt and then struck out Martin Figueroa to end the inning.

Grotjohn opened the ninth with a single to right and moved to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Owings drew a walk before Briceno struck out Ben Aklinski and Quincy Nieporte. Briceno walked Edwards to load the bases and Martinez struck out to end the game.

Grotjohn and Owings each finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers. Reliever Derek Casey (W, 3-4) three three hitless innings at the Rockers aftger reliever starter Shawn Semple in the fourth.

The loss leaves the Rockers at 22-19 in the second half, 5.5 games behind Charleston (28-14) which who beat Staten Island 3-1 on Friday. Gastonia, a 4-2 winner over Lexington on Friday, is in second place in the South at 24-17.

The three-game series with Southern Maryland continues on Saturday at Regency Furniture Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

