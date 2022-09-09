Justice Is Served in 7-6 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A wild scene saw first baseman Justice Bigbie circle the bases with an empty playing field, as an overturned call resulted in a potential season-saving go-ahead homer, propelling the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 7-6 victory over the Great Lakes Loons.

The Whitecaps forged a 4-1 lead after five innings before an unbelievable sixth. In the top of the inning, the Loons loaded the bases on three bloop singles before Luis Diaz blasted a go-ahead grand slam with two outs to give Great Lakes a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the frame, Danny Serretti tied the game with an RBI-double and set the stage for the most dramatic moment of the 2022 campaign.

Bigbie came to the plate with two outs in the sixth and hit a 2-0 pitch down the left field line that appeared to hit a wooden stanchion of the left-field party deck above the outfield wall and caromed sharply to the right. The ball was initially ruled to be still in play as Serretti scored, and Bigbie was thrown out at second base in what appeared to end the inning with the Whitecaps leading 6-5. Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena immediately pleaded Bigbie's case of a home run with home plate umpire Cliburn Rondon, who then conferenced with base umpire Joe Belangia. The conference took place with both teams stationed in their respective dugouts. An additional conversation involving Loons manager Austin Chubb followed with the umpires' request for the Loons to retake the field and a stunning reversal of the call to a two-run home run for a 7-5' Caps advantage.

Whitecaps reliever Gabe Sequeira (5-3) needed to throw just two pitches and retire one batter to record his fifth victory of the season, while Ben Casparius (1-4) gave up five runs in four innings to suffer his fourth loss. Jack Anderson pitched a scoreless ninth to record his second save of the series and fourth of the season with West Michigan. The Whitecaps improve to 70-59 overall and 39-24 in the second half. The Loons drop to 76-53 and 36-27 in the second half. Catcher Josh Crouch led the way with a 3-for-4 performance along with an RBI in the victory. Rondon ejected Whitecaps first base and Developmental Coach Nick Bredeson in the eighth inning of the contest.

