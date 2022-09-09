TinCaps Game Information: September 9 at Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-39, 50-78) @ Lake County Captains (39-22, 74-53)

Friday, Sept. 9 (6:35 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, OH | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 64 of 66 | Game 129 of 131

RHP Jose Espada vs. LHP Tommy Mace

Online: TinCapsRadio.com & 1380thefan.com (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps blasted Lake County, 14-8. Fort Wayne scored in each of the first six innings, including a seven-run third. Brandon Valenzuela and Agustín Ruiz each homered, Justin Farmer and Cole Cummings had RBI doubles, and Lucas Dunn had three hits in the first three innings.

JOSE ESPADA: In August, he ranked 2nd in the Midwest League in strikeouts (39), 4th in WHIP (1.04), 7th in opponent's batting average (.196) and 10th in ERA (3.00).

JUSTIN FARMER: Second in Minor League Baseball lead in walks (105).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has homered in consecutive starts (Sept. 6 & 8).

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (122) and walks (71), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (17 games), ranks 4th in the MWL in AVG (.339) and SLG (.629), 10th in OBP (.386), and 3rd in OPS (1.015). In span, has 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers and 13 RBIs...Robbed a home run on Wednesday.

JOSTTIN DIAZ: Homered in three consecutive games from Sept. 4-7. Had never homered in back-to-back games prior to this stretch. Is the first TinCap to homer in three-straight games this season.

MAKE-A-WISH: On Aug. 19, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a personalized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother. On Wednesday, Marshall had his wish granted to meet the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego as they took on the Diamondbacks.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn per game (4.5).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are third in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (46 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 29, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 13, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63 total, tying a franchise record set in 2016.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 38-21 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 12-57 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 14-17 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... The alumni list features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

