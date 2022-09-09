Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

September 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 l Game # 127 (61)

Jackson Field l Lansing Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-33, 66-60) at Lansing Lugnuts (28-35, 53-76)

RH Sam Benschoter (1-1, 2.57) vs. RH Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 3.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a season-ending six-game series. Season Series: Lansing 9, Dayton 6. Current Series: Dayton 2, Lansing 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 3, Lansing 1. A combination of four Dragons pitchers allowed just one unearned run while Austin Hendrick's RBI double broke a 1-1 tie. Tyler Callihan had two hits including a solo home run and Michael Trautwein had a hit, RBI, and run scored.

Streaks: The Dragons have won 11 of their last 13 games and 15 of their last 19.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have clinched a winning full-season record for the second straight season. They were 65-55 in 2021.

Over the last 13 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.286), runs (85), extra base hits (44), and stolen bases (39). Their stolen base total during the period (since August 25) is first in all Minor League Baseball, and the Dragons are tied for the MWL lead in stolen bases for the year.

Dayton has hit 146 home runs, setting a new club record for homers in a season. The club record had been 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

Over the 2021-22 seasons, the Dragons have allowed the fifth fewest hits in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) and the fewest in the MWL.

Tyler Callihan was selected as the MWL Player of the Week (8/29-9/4). In his last eight games, he is batting .387 with 3 HR, 1 3B, 2 2B, 9 RBI.

Noelvi Marte has a 9-game hitting streak. Over his last 17 games, he is batting .350 with 2 home runs, 3 doubles, 8 stolen bases, .973 OPS.

Steven Leyton over his last 15 games is batting .358 (19 for 53) with three home runs and six doubles.

Jay Allen II over his last nine games is batting .371 (13 for 35) with two triples, a double, and 10 stolen bases.

Justice Thompson over his last 14 games is batting .333 with a home run, three doubles, 10 RBI, nine walks, and four stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 14 games is batting .333 (18 for 54) with a home run, one triple, and three doubles.

Ashton Creal over his last 10 games is batting .321 (9 for 28) with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Michel Triana over his last 10 games is batting .289 with three home runs, three doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, and an OPS of 1.044.

Michael Trautwein has hit safely in five straight games, batting .333 with a double and seven RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last 10 appearances: 13.1 IP, 2 R (1.35 ERA), 5 H, 2 BB, 20 SO, 5 for 5 in save opportunities.

Jake Gozzo over his last six appearances has not allowed a run in 8.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 9 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 8.2 IP (5 H, 3 BB, 14 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, Sept, 10 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Miguel Medrano (2-4, 7.55) at Lansing RH Mason Miller (0-1, 6.75)

Sunday, Sept, 11 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-1, 5.12) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 6.45)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.