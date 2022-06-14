Jupiter Wins Game 1 over Dunedin

After splitting last week's series, the Jupiter Hammerheads continue their 12-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads won the first game of the new six-game set 3-1 over the Blue Jays.

Pitching dominated the game early as both starters were in control. For the Hammerheads, Gabe Bierman started his ninth game of the season and threw a quality start. The righty pitched six innings, allowed only one hit, one run, and struck out six batters. It was a big bounce-back performance for the Indiana native after lasting only 1.1 innings in his last start. Bierman now holds a record of 3-2 and an ERA of 3.91.

For Dunedin, starter Trenton Wallace pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. The lefty struck out seven batters on the night.

While the Blue Jays were the first to breakthrough on the scoreboard, the Hammerheads used a three-run sixth inning to win. Kahlil Watson drove in the first Hammerheads' run on a ground-out. Jose Salas would keep the momentum going with an RBI single. The Marlins No. 7 overall prospect would come around to score on a wild pitch to cap off the inning.

Jupiter wouldn't need more than the three runs as Tyler Eckberg pitched three scoreless innings to close out the game. The former Kansas State Wildcat earned his fifth save of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.96.

The Hammerheads and Blue Jays will continue their series on Wednesday evening at RDCS.

