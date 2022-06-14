Yonamine Homers, But Threshers Fall to Cardinals 4-2

June 14, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fl - The Clearwater Threshers dropped the opener of a six-game series 4-1 to the Palm Beach Cardinals in front of 3,781 on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Left-hander Kent Emanuel (MLB Rehab) made the start for Clearwater, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three in three innings of work.

The Cardinals (25-31) opened the scoring in the fifth on an RBI single by Brady Whalen, before another RBI base knock by Aaron McKiethan in the sixth made it 2-0. Both hits came off Clearwater left-hander reliever Rafael Marcano.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, the Threshers (29-28) got on the board with a solo home run from Micah Yonamine. The long ball to right was Yonamine's third homer of the season.

Right-handed reliever Konnor Ash allowed one run in the eighth and ninth inning, allowing the Cardinals to tack on and make it 4-1.

The Threshers committed three errors in the contest, mustered up only five hits and stranded 14 runners on base.

Clearwater and Palm Beach meet again in game two on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for noon, with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set for 11:50 a.m. Righty Eiberson Castellano (1-0, 2.12 ERA) is set to start for the home team.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.