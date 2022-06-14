Tuesday June 14 Flying Tigers vs. Tortugas Postponed

Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the Daytona Tortugas at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather and wet field conditions. The Tortugas currently lead 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning.

The game will resume on Wednesday, June 15 at 4:00 p.m. and will be a 9-inning contest. Gates to Publix Field will open at 3:30 p.m. The June 15 scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes following completion of the first game and will be 7-inning contest.

All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2022 Flying Tigers regular season home game. For more information, please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com, call or text (863) 686-8075, or email [email protected].

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

