Marauders and Mussels Suspended Tuesday

June 14, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Marauders' game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night was suspended after three innings due to thunderstorms.

At the time of suspension, the Marauders trailed Fort Myers, 2-1, just prior to the beginning of the fourth inning. Jase Bowen hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the third inning to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead, but the Mighty Mussels worked a pair of bases-loaded walks from Valentin Linarez in the home half to take a 2-1 advantage.

The game will resume Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday's regularly-scheduled game will follow. The latter will be a seven-inning game.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

