Jupiter Drops Thursday's Contest to Tampa

Jupiter can't overcome a big offensive night from the Tarpons and lose Thursday's contest 8-1

It was a scoreless affair heading into the fifth inning as both starters looked sharp. Jupiter would score the game's first run in the bottom half of the inning on a Bennett Hostetler fielder's choice. However, Tampa would quickly respond and opened the floodgates. The Tarpons scored five runs in the sixth and tacked on three more in the seventh.

Jupiter's starter, Luis Palacios, was forced to exit the game early due to an injury. The lefty gave up a two-run homer to Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez just before his departure. Those were the only runs allowed by Palacios, who finished with three hits and six strikeouts. The Tarpons' starter, Blas Castano, struck out five Hammerheads and only allowed four total hits in his five innings of work.

Bennett Hostetler made his professional debut on Thursday night. The 18th-round pick from the 2021 Draft doubled in his first plate appearance and drove in Jupiter's only run. The North Dakota State alum started at third base and batted eighth.

The two teams will continue their series on Friday. While a doubleheader was originally scheduled, the clubs will now play one nine-inning game starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets are still available at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

