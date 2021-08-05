Doubleheader Taps & Apps Thursday with Postgame Fireworks August 5th

August 5, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Thursday, August 5th, edition of Taps & Apps is a special one with a doubleheader followed by postgame fireworks. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. first pitch of game 1 between the Clearwater Threshers and Bradenton Marauders. Two 7-innings games are scheduled.

Taps & Apps Thursdays are highlighted by half-price beverages plus $3.50 24 oz. craft drafts, featured taps on August 5th from Cigar City and Terrapin breweries. Don't miss the specialty appetizers at Rooster & Buffalo food kiosk.

The Threshers Lil' Anglers Kids Club, presented by BayCare Kids and Tampa Bay Times, also meets on Thursday nights. Be sure to stop by the Lil' Anglers table at the west gate by the store for cool prizes and activities.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 5, 2021

Doubleheader Taps & Apps Thursday with Postgame Fireworks August 5th - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.