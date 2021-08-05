Wet Weather Postpones Met and Cardinals Again

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals was postponed due to more rain at Clover Park and unplayable field conditions.

The teams will shift the doubleheader to Friday with game 1 starting at 4 p.m. The teams will play single nine-inning games on Saturday (6:10 p.m.) and Sunday (12:10 p.m.) to finish out the series.

On Friday starting from when gates open at 3:30 p.m. through the end of game 1, the Mets will honor their Dollar Night promotion with $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Fans with tickets to any of the postponements this week can exchange those for any other game this season.

