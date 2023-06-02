June 2 Lakeland Flying Tigers vs. Jupiter Hammerheads Postponed
June 2, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather and the forecast of sustained inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 3 at 4:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes following the completion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests. As a result Saturday's scheduled Battle of the Badges softball game has been postponed to a future date.
All paid tickets may be exchanged for any remaining 2023 Flying Tigers regular season home game. The Flying Tigers are the Single-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information, please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.
The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
