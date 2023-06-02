Statement from the Threshers Regarding Saturday's Postgame Fireworks

June 2, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







"Recently, we were made aware of an active bald eagle's nest located just east of US Highway 19, containing two fledgling eagles. Based on the recommendation of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the fledgling eagles, The Clearwater Threshers are cancelling the post-game Fireworks show scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd. Although we understand that fans may be disappointed by the cancellation of the fireworks, we cannot, in good conscience, take any action that could potentially endanger these eaglets. We are a responsible community partner with amazing fans, and we believe they will support our decision."

Saturday's game between the Threshers and the Dunedin Blue Jays will be played at the regularly scheduled time of 6:30 p.m. and First Responders will be honored as planned.

The Minor League Baseball team routinely includes postgame fireworks as part of their Saturday home games at BayCare Ballpark and have done so since 2004, their inaugural season at the stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.