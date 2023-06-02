Wesley Moore Earns Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May

Clearwater left-handed pitcher Wesley Moore has been named Phillies Minor Pitcher of the Month for May.

The 23-year-old Moore made eight relief appearances for single-A Clearwater in May, allowing only two earned runs in 13.2 innings pitched. The 6-foot-2 rookie struck out 22 of the 59 batters he faced (37.3%) and held hitters to a .188 average (9-48). His 14.49 strikeouts per nine innings pitched ranked seventh in the Florida State League among pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched during the month. On the season, Moore's 0.79 ERA (2 ER, 22.2 IP) ranks second in the FSL among pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched. The Kansas State University graduate signed with the Phillies as an amateur free agent on Nov. 9, 2022.

