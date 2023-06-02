Cardinals Lose Both Games of Doubleheader

June 2, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Cardinals lost both games of a doubleheader to the Daytona Tortugas by scores of 8-7 and 3-0.

Pitching for the Cardinals in game one lacked control for a lot of the contest. Starter Hancel Rincon tossed five innings, allowing three runs, one unearned, with two strikeouts. The Dominican also walked a batter, hit another, and threw one wild pitch. Rincon handed a four-run lead over to the bullpen after what turned out to be a solid outing for the righty. First out of the bullpen was Jack Lynch. The southpaw struggled to get outs in his third of an inning pitched. Lynch allowed one run on one hit and two walks before leaving two runners on for Edwin Nunez. The typically reliable arm allowed both inherited runs to score before ending the inning, and then allowed two more runs to give Daytona the lead in the top of the last inning. Nunez allowed four hits and a walk, and threw a wild pitch, making it so that all three pitchers for Palm Beach had at least one wild pitch in their outing.

Pitching in game two kept the Cardinals close throughout the game. Brycen Mautz had a solid six inning start, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts. The southpaw allowed four hits, two walks, and a hit batsman, but was a big reason Daytona was held to going 2-12 with runners in scoring position. Augusto Calderon made his season debut by tossing the last inning. The righty allowed one run on one hit and one hit batter while striking out two. The pitchers combined for what could have been a winning effort with more offensive support in the second game.

The offense in game one came up just short of the win. The team supplied the pitching staff with a four-run lead on two occasions, both of which disappeared relatively quickly. The top of the order gave all of the nights' production, with leadoff batter Alex Iadisernia walking twice and scoring both times. R.Y. Yeager had a three-hit night, with a double and two singles, and scored twice while being thrown out at the plate once. Won-Bin Cho had two hits and three RBIs and managed to score one run. Leonardo Bernal in the cleanup spot had a two-run single to cap off the Cardinals scoring for the contest.

The offense struggled in the second game, only managing two hits. Javier Bolivar got the team's first hit of the game in the fifth inning. It was the Venezuelan's only at bat of the day, as he came into the game early as a pinch runner. Leonardo Bernal had the other Palm Beach hit, but that went to waste after he got picked-off shortly after.

The Palm Beach Cardinals will look to bounce back and regain control of the series against the Daytona Tortugas on June 3rd at 6:00 pm. It will be County Fair Night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, with carnival games, a petting zoo, inflatables, fun prizes, and so much more. Tickets can be purchased here.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.