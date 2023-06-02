June 2, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

EARLY LEAD DIDN'T LAST The Somerset Patriots scored 11 unanswered runs to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 11-7 despite Portland striking first. Portland took the early lead courtesy of an RBI single by Stephen Scott in the top of the first inning. A sacrifice fly by Phillip Sikes along with an RBI double by Matthew Lugo (12) would extend Portland's 3-0 lead. Corey Rosier hit a two-run triple in the top of the fourth inning to record his second triple of the season. Two more runs came across after a sacrifice fly by Ceddanne Rafaela along with a bases-loaded walk by Phillip Sikes and Portland led 7-0. Somerset went on to score eleven unanswered runs starting in the bottom of the sixth after working two-bases loaded walks along with a sacrifice fly by Anthony Seigler. In the bottom of the seventh, another bases-loaded walk along with a grand slam off the bat of Tyler Hardman put Somerset on top 8-7 for the first time in the ballgame. Jasson Dominguez hit a three-run homer in the eighth to solidify the 11-7 Somerset victory.

STERLING WAS SHARP IN SOMERSET Sterling Sharp was strong in his first appearance back after being activated off the Injured List prior to last night's game. Sharp tossed 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out three in his first outing against the Patriots this season.

NO STOPPING NICK YORKE Nick Yorke extended his on base streak to thirteen games after going three-for-five with three singles last night. Along with his team-leading on-base streak, Yorke leads the Eastern League in runs with 37 while ranking third across the league in on-base percentage (.417). Yorke is batting .300 over 41 games with Portland with seven doubles, three triples, and six home runs.

DOGS' DEBUTS Both Marcelo Mayer and Christopher Troye have now made Double-A debuts in Somerset after being promoted prior to the series opener on Tuesday. Troye pitched in relief in last night's contest after being promoted from Greenville where he posted a 2-0 record with a 1.96 ERA over 18.1 innings.

TOP DOGS Coming into tonight, Portland leads the Eastern league in both doubles and triples. The Sea Dogs have produced a league-leading 87 doubles while also recording thirteen triples as a team over 48 games this season. Portland ranks third across the league in batting average at .246.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela are riding a seven-game hit streak ahead of tonight's game. In addition to his thirteen-game on base streak, Yorke has recorded ten hits in seven consecutive games dating back to May 25th. Rafaela has recorded eight hits across the same time period. Both Stephen Scott and Phillip Sikes are on active walk streaks. Scott has worked five walks across four consecutive games while Sikes has worked three over the last three games.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss, Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division, 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots. New Hampshire ranks third in the division, 6.5 games back from Portland while Binghamton and Hartford tie for fourth. Reading continues to trail, 11.5 games back from first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 2, 2006 - After a two hours and 52 minutes rain delay, Portland clobbered the Defenders, 10-1 in a 5-inning, rain shortened contest at Dodd Stadium. Kason Gabbard got credit for a complete game, working five innings on five hits and one unearned run.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds will take the mound for Portland tonight. Olds last pitched for the Sea Dogs on May 17th against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. In his last outing, he pitched 3.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking six and striking out four. Opponents are batting .153 against him this season.

