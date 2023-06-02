Durbin's Dominant Day Highlights Third Straight Win

June 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Tyler Hardman in action

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Tyler Hardman in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 9-7 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night in game four of six between the Eastern League rivals.

With the win, Somerset is now only 2.5 games behind Portland in the Northeast Division standings.

RHP Blane Abeyta (6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 7 K) earned his third win of the season. Abeyta put together his fourth quality start of the season and third over his last five outings.

Over two starts vs. Portland this season, Abeyta has struck out 17 in 12 IP, allowing only two walks.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) extended the Patriots lead to 4-1 with a two-run blast in the 1st inning, his second homer in as many games.

Hardman has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. Hardman's 10 HR on the season lead the Patriots and are tied for the fourth-most in the Eastern League.

The 2 RBI performance marked Hardman's 8th multi-RBI game of the season, tied for the most of any Patriot.

2B Caleb Durbin (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) gave Somerset a 9-3 lead with his first homer of the season as part of a multi-hit night.

Durbin extended his on-base streak to 12 games, over which he's hitting .319/.396/.468 with 11 R.

Durbin has scored at least 1 R in five of Somerset's last six games. Durbin's steal of third base in the 1st inning was his organization leading 26th of the season and 11th in 18 G since his promotion to Somerset.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.