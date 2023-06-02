Jones Jams the Gears of the Rumble Ponies

CURVE, Pa. - Jared Jones froze the Rumble Ponies bats across six innings in his first win of the season for Altoona as the Curve won their third-straight game by a final of 6-3 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Jones tossed six complete innings while only allowing one run on two hits to earn his first Double-A win. The six innings pitched were a season long for Jones, who gave up two doubles in the second inning to allow the only run on his line. He retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced and struck out three in the win.

Altoona would support Jones with six runs on seven hits in the contest. The Curve would strike first in the bottom of the first inning when Mason Martin poked a single into right field, scoring the previously walked Henry Davis and bringing the score to 1-0 in the Curve's favor.

Altoona kept its offense going when Liover Peguero sent a moon shot to the hill in left field for his fifth home run of the season, giving Altoona a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth, Connor Scott opened the frame with a double and advanced to third on a Lolo Sanchez sacrifice bunt. Andres Alvarez then knocked an RBI-single into right to bring Altoona's lead to 3-1. After a single by Norkis Marcos in his Double-A debut, Matt Fraizer would crush his fourth home run of the season off Binghamton starter Dom Hamel, a three-run shot to cap off the Curve scoring and make it 6-1.

Brad Case and Oliver Garcia would also get a taste of the action. Case would toss two innings, allowing no runs on two hits. Garcia would pitch the ninth for the Curve, where he allowed a two-run home run to Brandon McIlwain, his third hit of the game, before striking out three of the next four batters to end the game.

Scott finished the game for the Curve with two hits, his eighth multi-hit game of the season. The Curve are now 25-22 and sit in second place in the Southwest Division, one game back of first place.

Altoona continues its two-week homestand with Binghamton, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on a Star Wars themed Saturday evening at 6:00 PM. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound to face Binghamton's RHP Kyle Wilson.

