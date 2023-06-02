Luciano Lifts Richmond to Walk-Off Win Over SeaWolves

RICHMOND, Va. - Marco Luciano propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a walk-off, 6-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.

It was the first walk-off victory for the Flying Squirrels (22-26) and their first win against the SeaWolves (27-22) on the homestand.

Evened up at 5-5 in the ninth inning, Hayden Cantrelle made a diving stop at third base for the first out. Matt Frisbee (Win, 4-0) allowed a single but the Richmond defense turned a 4-6-3 double play to force the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Vaun Brown lined a single against Angel De Jesus (Loss, 1-2) and advanced to third base on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Luciano drew a 3-0 count and lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Brown and finishing a 6-5, walk-off victory.

Erie opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Ben Malgeri lined an RBI single to center field, giving the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Jimmy Glowenke and Carter Williams worked back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. Brett Auerbach zipped an RBI single to left field, scoring Glowenke and evened the score, 1-1.

The SeaWolves punched ahead, 3-1, in the fourth off a two-run homer from Julio Rodriguez.

Richmond snatched the lead back at 5-3 after a four-run fifth inning. Brown started the scoring with an RBI double against Erie starter Ty Madden.

After a walk to Marco Luciano to put two runners on, Andy Thomas rocketed a three-run homer to right field, sending the Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 advantage. It was Thomas' fifth home run of the season, and he finished the night with two hits.

Reliever Wil Jensen allowed a two-out single in the top of the seventh and was replaced by Raymond Burgos. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Colt Keith drove a two-run homer to right field and tied the game, 5-5.

