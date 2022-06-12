June 12, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 12, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIFTH-STRAIGHT LOSS TO THE YARD GOATS - The Portland Sea Dogs lost their fifth-consecutive game to the Hartford Yard Goats with a final score of 7-3 last night. In the top of the third inning, Ezequiel Tover hit a bloop single to center, bringing home the first run of game for Hartford. Ceddanne Rafaela led off the fourth inning by launching a solo homer to center. It was his second home run of the year, and second consecutive game with a homer, and tied up the game 1-1. In the sixth inning, Michael Toglia crushed a three-run long ball, giving Hartford the lead 4-1. Brenton Doyle kept the offense going with a single and advanced to third on an errant throw and a balk. Willie MacIver drove him in with a base hit, expanding their lead to 5-1. Hunter Stovall added the final run of the inning with an RBI double, bringing the score to 6-1. With the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Rafaela pushed in another run with a bases loaded walk, cutting into the Hartford lead 6-2. Pedro Castellanos plated Sogard with a base hit to left, making the score 6-3. Aaron Schunk hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, extending Hartford's lead 7-3. The Sea Dogs have not been swept in a six-game series since Major League Baseball instituted the six-game series schedule in 2021.

LET'S TALK ABOUT RAFAELA - Ceddanne Rafaela joined the Sea Dogs this week and has been off to a quick start. Through five games, he is batting .333 (7-for-21) with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI. He has struck out just three times in his 21 at-bats and has drawn one walk. He has homered in back-to-back games after another solo home run last night. His OPS is currently at 1.105.

STILL SEARCHING FOR THE FIRST JUNE WIN AT HADLOCK - The Sea Dogs are 0-5 at Hadlock Field in the month of June. Overall this month, Portland has only recorded two victories, both against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Through the first ten games of the month, the Sea Dogs are batting .227 with eight home runs. On the mound, the pitching staff owns an ERA of 5.14 and are two-for-four in save opportunities.

SUNDAY SELL-OUTS - Three of the five Sunday games of the season at Hadlock Field have been sold out, with another sell out expected today. The Sea Dogs have welcomed 32,433 fans on Sundays this year. In total, 157,406 fans have come through the gates at Hadlock Field this season, the second-most in the Eastern League behind the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Portland's 5,247 average attendance ranks fourth in the Eastern League.

DEEP DRIVE TO LEFT - Pedro Castellanos is currently riding a 14-game on base streak for Portland, the second longest active streak in the Eastern League. During his last 13 games, he is batting .365 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI. He has also drawn two walks and has been struck out nine times.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 12, 2009: Portland scores the lone run in the game at Akron, receiving five scoreless frames from Felix Doubront. Iggy Suarez helps preserve the win by throwing out Cristobal Arnal at the plate. Suarez started in left field for the first time in his professional career.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brett Kennedy (0-2, 4.20 ERA) will take the mound today for the Sea Dogs in his second start against the Yard Goats this week. He last pitched June 7th against Hartford and tossed 6.0 innings allowing five runs on five hits while striking out two. Kennedy gave up two home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 12, 2022

June 12, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.