June 11, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

YARD GOATS TAKE A BITE OUT OF WHOOPIE PIES - In a marathon game last night, the Portland Sea Dogs (playing as the Maine Whoopie Pies) fell 14-12 to the Hartford Yard Goats, dropping their fourth-straight game. The Whoopie Pies brought in four runs in the bottom of the first against Yard Goats starter Karl Kauffman. Ceddanne Rafaela and Pedro Castellanos singled with one out. Tyreque Reed cleared the bases with a three-run homer to right, giving Maine the 3-0 lead. The Whoopie Pies added another run on an RBI base hit from Tyler Dearden, expanding the lead to 4-0. The Yard Goats then plated five runs in the second inning, taking the 5-4 lead. In the second inning, Rafaela hit a solo homer to center, while Reed added his second homer of the night, regaining the lead 6-5. It didn't last long as the Yard Goats tied the game in the top of the third with a solo homer from Daniel Montano, 6-6. The Yard Goats plated seven runs in the top of the fourth inning, headlined by back-to-back homers by Aaron Schunk and Michael Toglia, taking the lead 13-6. The Whoopie Pies responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, Rafela led off with a double and Christian Koss drove him in with a base hit, making it a 13-7 game. Tyler Dearden hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, bringing the Whoopie Pies within three runs, 13-10. Hartford earned one run back on a solo homer by Willie McIver, bringing the score to 14-10. Elih Marrero hit his first homer of the year in the ninth, but the Whoopie Pies fell 14-12.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS - The Sea Dogs pitching allowed the most hits of the season in a game (16) and total bases by an opponent (32) last night. At the plate, Portland recorded the most extra base hits of the year (8) and most home runs (5). Also they had the most total bases this season with 30.

FOR THE FOURTH TIME THIS SEASON - Last night was the fourth time this season that the Sea Dogs recorded double-digit runs. The last time was on April 24th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a game that lasted 2:54 with LHP Jay Groome earning the win.

LONGEST GAME OF THE YEAR - Clocking in at three hours and 14 minutes, yesterday's game was the longest of the season. In total, the Sea Dogs have played three games this year over three hours in length. The last three-hour plus game was June 4th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

DEEP DRIVE TO LEFT - Pedro Castellanos is currently riding a 13-game on base streak for Portland, the second longest active streak in the Eastern League. During his last 13 games, he is batting .365 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI. He has also drawn two walks and has been struck out nine times.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD? WE'D LIKE TO SEE YOU TRY - LHP Brendan Nail has not allowed an earned run or hit in his last eight appearances. During that time, he has tossed 7.2 innings with one run (unearned), three walks and eight strikeouts. Nail has also recorded a save during his eight game streak.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 11, 2005 - Jonathan Papelbon fanned 12 batters in eight shutout innings and combined with five Sea Dogs to strike out a franchise-record 23 batters. The Sea Dogs fell to Bowie 2-1 in 14 innings.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched on June 5th and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking three and striking out four. Santos last faced the Yard Goats May 14th at Dunkin' Donuts Park. He pitched 5.1 innings allowing three runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three.

