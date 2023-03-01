Jumbo Shrimp 2023 Promotional Schedule Features Fireworks, Giveaways, Theme Nights & More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun is returning to 121 Financial Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS, which begins with Opening Night at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, as the club revealed its promotional schedule on Wednesday.

Over the span of 75 fun-filled home dates, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned a record 25 fireworks dates, 15 giveaways, six free Military Appreciation Nights and five Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days (plus one Cat Day). The club also has built in special holiday promotions around Easter (April 9) with an outfield egg hunt, Mother's Day (May 14) and Father's Day (June 18) with a special catch on the field, brunch and photo opportunity.

Keeping the team's annual tradition of celebrating random holidays in July, the Jumbo Shrimp are proud to present Thanksgiving in July (July 27) to celebrate all things Turkey Day. The 2023 promotional lineup also has theme nights ranging from I Hate To Be Blunt (April 20) in which fans can email the message they want delivered to blunt@jaxshrimp.com to have that message aired on the video board during the game, Swedish Furniture Night (April 21) with Swedish-furniture building competitions, I Want You, To Want Me... (June 6), when fans with outstanding warrants can attend the Jumbo Shrimp game for free, Pride Night (June 8) to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, Dublin in Duuuval (June 10), when the Jumbo Shrimp will play one home game as if it were in Dublin, Star Wars Night (July 30), Purr In The Park Cat Day (August 29) in which fans can bring their cat to the game for free with a paying human companion and Triassic Ballpark Dinosaur Night (September 3), when the Jumbo Shrimp host Ed's Dinosaurs Live! and turn 121 Financial Ballpark over to the Triassic and Jurassic periods for a day filled with dinosaurs.

Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp will don their iconic Jax Red Caps Negro Leagues jerseys on April 8 as part of the team's tribute to Jackie Robinson and June 17 for their annual Red Caps Negro League Night, with this year's annual Salute to the Negro Leagues including a Red Caps bobblehead giveaway presented by Florida Blue. The Jumbo Shrimp will also celebrate the great Roberto Clemente on September 15 during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Jumbo Shrimp 2023 promotional calendar was created with our core values of Affordable Family Fun in mind for all of Crustacean Nation, which continues to do a phenomenal job in supporting our team," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We have expanded popular promotions like fireworks shows and giveaways while adding new entertainment, theme nights and fun for fans of all ages who we can wait to see visit 121 Financial Ballpark in 2023."

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials:

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesdays: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

VyStar Credit Union BOGO Tickets and Good is Everywhere Wednesdays: VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability). Additionally, VyStar Credit Union will help organizations raise funds and awareness through ticket sales and promotions.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz.) and $3 (24 oz.) draft beer on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers.

Friday Night Fireworks, Red Shirt Fridays and Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Each Friday home game in 2023 features a special postgame Friday Night Fireworks show. The Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Additionally, fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite and $1 off all other craft beers in the Brown Canopy down the left field line for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite.

Giveaway Saturdays: The first seven Saturdays (through June) will feature postgame fireworks. The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. The items include:

Saturday Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) Presented By April 4 (Tue.) Magnet Schedule (first 3,000 fans) DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront April 8 Fan-designed T-Shirt 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage April 22 Comic Hero Socks First Coast News April 29 Jumbo Shrimp Hoodie 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch May 13 Jumbo Shrimp Hat 121 Financial Credit Union & River Point Behavioral Health May 27 6-Pack Belt 121 Financial Credit Union June 10 Duffle Bag 121 Financial Credit Union & Darley's Plumbing June 17 Jax Red Caps Bobblehead Florida Blue July 1 Hawaiian Shirt Swisher July 3 (Mon.) 4th of July Hat Nimnicht Family of Dealerships July 15 Beach Blanket Ascension St. Vincent's July 29 '80s T-Shirt August 12 Back To School Backpack Baptist Health September 2 Campfire Mug September 16 Hat: A Cat Won't Be Wearing This Hat But You Could Be 121 Financial Credit Union

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays: Fans are welcome to head out to the center field gate for a pregame catch on the field, and kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary pregame face painting and balloon animals.

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $7 field reserved and $10 dugout reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also host six Military Appreciation Nights (Sunday, April 30; Thursday, May 25; Tuesday, June 13; Tuesday, July 25; Wednesday, August 30; Thursday, September 14), when active military and veterans and their dependents receive free tickets in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion on Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, which include five dates throughout the regular season (Sunday, April 30; Tuesday, May 23; Wednesday, June 28; Wednesday, July 26; Sunday, August 13). The Jumbo Shrimp will also hold a Purr in the Park on Tuesday, August 29, on which cats are admitted for free with a paying human companion.

More details and a complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2023 promotional schedule is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings for the 2023 season presented by FIS are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

