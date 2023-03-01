Storm Chasers Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

PAPILLION, Neb. - Single-game tickets are now on sale for all 75 home games of the 2023 season of Omaha Storm Chasers baseball. Get yours today by visiting omahastormchasers.com or by calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

The Storm Chasers open their home schedule Tuesday, April 4 with a 6:35 p.m. game against the Toledo Mud Hens. The first 1,200 fans in attendance for the Home Opener will receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule giveaway that includes a special car magnet, presented by Great Plains Communications. Omaha's 2023 home schedule features series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate), Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

"We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Werner Park this year and look forward to our fans taking advantage of the great value that is Storm Chasers baseball," Storm Chasers Ticket Operations Manager Reilly Raube said. "With all of the theme nights, giveaways and promotions scheduled - there are 75 great opportunities to come out to the ballpark this year, with tickets starting as low as $10."

This year's schedule features 40 promotional dates for fans of all ages, highlighted by five giveaways, 20 theme nights, 11 fireworks shows and the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal. Fan-favorites include Star Wars Night (May 5), Runza®s Night presented by Runza® (May 3), Christmas in July presented by Valentino's (July 14), a Vinnie Pasquantino "Italian Nightmare" Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (July 21), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 22), Corn Chasers Night (August 11), '70s Throwback Night (August 24) and four games of Bark in the Park presented by American Rooter Plumbing (May 31, June 18, August 9 and September 3).

The full promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights, and Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal throughout the 75-game home schedule.

Daily promotions return for the 2023 season. On Winning Wednesday presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital, fans in attendance through the end of the game receive a free club ticket (or next best ticket available) that can be redeemed for the following homestand for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday game if the Storm Chasers win that game. Also, before every Wednesday game, fans will have the opportunity to nominate a group or organization in the community to win up to 40 free tickets to the game, courtesy of Nebraska Spine Hospital. Each Thursday, berm tickets, hot dogs, nachos, pre-packaged popcorn, small soft serve ice cream, small Pepsi products, and domestic can beers are only $2 each as part of Thursday $2 Deals Day presented by Pinnacle Bank. Beginning on May 5th and continuing through September 1st, fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee every Friday night.

Beginning May 6th and continuing through September 2nd, Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays returns for Saturday home games, where gates open an hour and a half early, as fans can enjoy live music pre-game at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar in left field with a pre-game $3 Happy Hour special. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Fun Day presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring free special family entertainment. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday and every Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game, thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska.

